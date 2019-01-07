Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $859.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.10 million and the highest is $871.60 million. Cimpress posted sales of $762.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 800 shares of company stock worth $91,134. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 95,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.28. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $171.76.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

