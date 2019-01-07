Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

