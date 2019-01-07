Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.09. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,375. The company has a market capitalization of $778.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.79. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashish Masih purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 522.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $431,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

