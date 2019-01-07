Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,586.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 175.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 184,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 82.7% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 96,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

