Zacks: Arcosa Inc (ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arcosa an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Gabelli began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. 2,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,496. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

