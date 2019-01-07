Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $20.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $94.76 million to $98.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FS Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS Bancorp by 267.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 11,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,695. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

