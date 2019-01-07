Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.29. Chesapeake Utilities reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

