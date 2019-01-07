Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Target posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.52. 270,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,471. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

