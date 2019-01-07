Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $2.95 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,542,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,820,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

