Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post $632.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.72 million to $703.00 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $550.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on XEC shares. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In related news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEC traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,436. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

