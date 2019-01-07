Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,837. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $217,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,935.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,982 shares of company stock worth $2,594,863. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

