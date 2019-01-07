Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $10.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.76 billion and the lowest is $10.45 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $40.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 billion to $40.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 81,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after acquiring an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

