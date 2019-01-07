YY (YY) Now Covered by Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.49.

Shares of YY stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. YY has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YY will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in YY by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 43.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in YY by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in YY by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 290.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

