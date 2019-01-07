Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,925,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,002 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,691,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 387,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 163.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 219,968 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.60. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

