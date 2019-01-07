Yamana Gold (AUY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NYSE AUY opened at $2.43 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 144.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 32.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

