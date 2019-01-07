Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

