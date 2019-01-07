WP Carey (WPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WP Carey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.81.

WPC stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in WP Carey by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

