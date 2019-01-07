WinToken (WIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $679,355.00

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $679,355.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WinToken has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One WinToken token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.02213679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156117 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00211399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025032 BTC.

WinToken Token Profile

WinToken’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET . WinToken’s official message board is medium.com/@winchainofficial . The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WinToken’s official website is www.winchainos.com

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

