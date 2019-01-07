Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Gap Up to $24.77

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.77. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 3239645 shares traded.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,731,000 after purchasing an additional 441,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after acquiring an additional 327,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after acquiring an additional 467,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

