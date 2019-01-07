WESCO International (WCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning. They currently have $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO continues to benefit from its solid momentum across all the end markets in both U.S. and Canada. Moreover, this remains the key driver of the company’s organic sales. Also, the company is witnessing growing contract wins in all the markets which are tailwinds. Additionally, WESCO’s robust supply chain solutions portfolio and strengthening relationship with utility and non-residential construction clients are likely to continue aiding its momentum in the market. We believe improving demand from data centres, broadband, cyber security and cloud technology projects will continue to drive the company's top-line growth. However, supplier concentration remains a concern. Further, increasing sales in international projects are headwinds for margin expansion. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

WCC stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.38.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 66.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.