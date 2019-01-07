Werner Enterprises (WERN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,116.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $162,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

