Wendys (WEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of WEN opened at $15.91 on Monday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $861,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 362.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

