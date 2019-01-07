Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $110.65 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $113.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2717 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 795 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-795-shares-of-ishares-government-credit-bond-etf-gbf.html.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.