Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the second quarter worth about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,246,000 after buying an additional 690,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in State Bank Financial by 245.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Remer Y. Brinson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBZ opened at $21.59 on Monday. State Bank Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $837.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $68.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

