Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,654 Shares of Workiva Inc (WK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Workiva worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 155.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of WK opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.99. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $105,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,813.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,498 shares of company stock worth $5,506,164. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

