Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $202,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 271,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,858,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,870,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

