Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Weatherford International (WFT)

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of WFT stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $8,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 150.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $158,000.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.