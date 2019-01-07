Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Citigroup (C) to Buy

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NYSE:C opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

