Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/2/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/1/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/26/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/18/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/11/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/6/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/4/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/27/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/20/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/19/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. "
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $833.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
