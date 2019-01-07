Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/26/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/18/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/11/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/6/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2018 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $833.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

