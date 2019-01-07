Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) in the last few weeks:

12/31/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Rheinmetall had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/12/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Rheinmetall was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:RHM traded up €1.52 ($1.77) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €82.64 ($96.09). 196,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

