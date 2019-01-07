Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2020 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

AAP opened at $158.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $186.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

