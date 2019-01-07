Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $303.42 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00075237 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, BCEX and Liqui. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 3% against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $303.42 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00057082 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00034882 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00033552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Exmo, BCEX, Indodax, Upbit, Kuna, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Binance, Liqui, COSS, Coinrail, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Coinbe, Exrates, Tidex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

