Waters (WAT) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waters from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $200.83 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.92.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $3,996,791.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,457.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,100. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waters by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after buying an additional 2,657,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waters by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after buying an additional 344,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 406,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,088,000 after buying an additional 182,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 3,557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after buying an additional 150,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.