Warburg Research Reiterates €128.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective from Warburg Research in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.79 ($129.99).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.02 ($110.49) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

