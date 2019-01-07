W. R. Berkley (WRB) Price Target Cut to $73.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.