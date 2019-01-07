Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Trimmed by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 202,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,216.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

VNO traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $62.40. 253,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,657. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Trimmed by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/vornado-realty-trust-vno-position-trimmed-by-patriot-wealth-management-inc.html.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.