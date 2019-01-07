VOLVO AB/ADR’s (VLVLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,920. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands.

