Vogogo (VGO) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Vogogo Inc (CVE:VGO) traded down 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.00. 1,664,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 529,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Vogogo (CVE:VGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.23 million for the quarter.

Vogogo Company Profile (CVE:VGO)

Vogogo Inc, formerly Southtech Capital Corporation, is a risk management and electronic payment services company. The Company develops software that administers various electronic payments, including card payments, pre-authorized debit, peer-to-peer and online banking payments for the United States, the United Kingdom and Canadian markets.

