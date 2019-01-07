Visteon (VC) PT Set at $59.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Visteon from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.82.

VC opened at $60.90 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Visteon by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

