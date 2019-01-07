Virtu Financial (VIRT) PT Set at $27.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIRT. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.18.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 91.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,885,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 3,296,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,869,000 after purchasing an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,869,000 after purchasing an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,321,000 after purchasing an additional 563,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

