Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s 7th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $353,508,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 133.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,743,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,122,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $861,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.36 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

