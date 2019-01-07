Venator Materials (VNTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 731,519 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.