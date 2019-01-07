Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Buys $65,186.77 in Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 2,959 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,186.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,680.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VEC opened at $22.76 on Monday. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vectrus by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/vectrus-inc-vec-director-buys-65186-77-in-stock.html.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.