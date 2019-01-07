Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Buys $65,186.77 in Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 2,959 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,186.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,680.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
VEC opened at $22.76 on Monday. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.50.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.
