Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 42,516.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.99. 32,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,954. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

