Vanguard Group Inc. Has $491.24 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.55% of Popular worth $491,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $384,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $3,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other Popular news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

