Vanguard Group Inc Has $218.14 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 5.84% of AutoNation worth $218,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,674.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

