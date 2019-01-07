Vanguard Group Inc Has $210.34 Million Holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 8.27% of Union Bankshares worth $210,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 471.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $209,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $222,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

UBSH opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.39. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

