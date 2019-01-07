Vanguard Group Inc Buys 59,982 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.99% of Forward Air worth $209,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,061,000 after buying an additional 128,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,482,000 after buying an additional 188,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 252.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 327,825 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $118,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Buys 59,982 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/vanguard-group-inc-buys-59982-shares-of-forward-air-co-fwrd.html.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.