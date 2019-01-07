Vanguard Group Inc Buys 130,019 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 9.45% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $214,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,729,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,613,000 after purchasing an additional 531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $40.94 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 452.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

