ValuEngine Upgrades Rio Tinto (RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE RIO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

